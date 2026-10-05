Guwahati: Police Nab Two Mobile Phone Thieves in Jalukbari Operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jalukbari Police arrested two alleged mobile phone thieves following an operation in the Jalukbari-Maligaon area. The duo had allegedly been active in the area for a long time, causing concern among local residents. Acting on information, police launched an operation and apprehended the two accused.

Police recovered six stolen mobile phones and other items during the operation. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: RPF Nabs Two Suspected Thieves at Guwahati Station, Recovers Phones Worth Rs 2 Lakh