Guwahati Police Nab Two Suspected Thieves, Recover Assorted Stolen Goods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station arrested two alleged thieves and recovered several stolen items. The accused were identified as Moni Prasad, 21, of Latakata, and Shantanu Das, 22, of Bongaon.

Police seized an LPG cylinder, a Bluetooth speaker, a smartphone, a stolen bicycle, an iron angle bar, a double-ended open wrench and a single-ended box wrench. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case.

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