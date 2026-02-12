Guwahati Police Probe Missing Cases of Student and 25-Year-Old Youth

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two separate missing cases have been reported from Guwahati, involving a Class X student and a 25-year-old youth.

In the first incident, a Class X student has reportedly gone missing after leaving home for tuition in the Mathgharia area. According to sources, the 18-year-old student of Noonmati High School had gone to attend tuition classes on Sunday evening after being dropped off by her father. However, when she did not return home until late at night, her family began searching at various places but failed to trace her whereabouts.

With no information about her location, the family lodged a missing person’s complaint at Noonmati Police Station. Police have initiated an inquiry, though no breakthrough has been reported so far. The family has alleged that the student may have been abducted by miscreants. Investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate case, a 25-year-old youth from Dakshin Sarania has also been reported missing. Identified as Pawan Sharma, he has remained untraceable since February 5.

