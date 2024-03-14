Guwahati: Police Rescue Minor Kidnapped By Father

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of events, a minor boy was rescued by the Guwahati police from the shackles of his own father.
This tragic incident, which has shaken the community to its core, reportedly took place in North Guwahati on Wednesday night.
The minor has been identified as Safiqul Islam, who had been abducted by his own father going by the name of Sarifuddin Ahmed, on Tuesday.
It has been reported that the culprit kept his own child hidden at a house in Guwahati's Noonmati locality.
What is even more despicable is the fact that the abductor made a brazen call to his wife, demanding a ransom of 1.5 lakh rupees under threat of harm to their son.
Devastated by this tragedy, the mother filed a complaint at the local police station, after which, a rescue operation was initiated.
The cops, with the help of tracking technology, were able to successfully locate the abducted child via Ahmed's mobile phone.
The minor was rescued but the perpetrator managed to evade capture by vanishing from the scene before the police arrived.
Ahmed is currently absconding and the cops are on the hunt to trace his whereabouts and arrest him.
