Guwahati: Police Rescue Minor Kidnapped By Father

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of events, a minor boy was rescued by the Guwahati police from the shackles of his own father.

This tragic incident, which has shaken the community to its core, reportedly took place in North Guwahati on Wednesday night.

The minor has been identified as Safiqul Islam, who had been abducted by his own father going by the name of Sarifuddin Ahmed, on Tuesday.

It has been reported that the culprit kept his own child hidden at a house in Guwahati's Noonmati locality.