Guwahati Police rescue missing girls in multiple operations, one arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a series of coordinated efforts, Guwahati Police rescued several missing girls from different locations and ensured their safe return, while also making an arrest in one case.

A team from Basistha Police Station traced a 16-year-old girl from Lalmati to Lakhna Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh and brought her back safely. The rescued girl was to be produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Fatasil Ambari, for counseling and further directives.

In a separate operation, Noonmati Police Station rescued two girls, aged 18 and 14, from Narengi Railway Station after they had run away from their homes. Following due diligence, both were handed over to their legal guardians.

Meanwhile, Noonmati Police also rescued a 17-year-old girl from Baghorbari, Satgaon, after she was reported missing. In connection with this case, police arrested Biki Islam (19) of Bongaigaon. Legal action has also been initiated against him.

