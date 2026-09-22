Assam: Son Seeks Legal Heirship Over Late Father’s Property in Margherita

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A property and legal-heirship dispute has emerged in Margherita following a complaint filed by Abinash Kerketta, son of Late James Kerketta, who passed away on December 23, 2025.

In the FIR submitted before the Officer-in-Charge of Margherita police station on September 14, 2026, Abinash alleged that his Late father had left behind his mother, Beronica Kerketta Kharia, and him as the legal heirs.

According to the complaint, a woman identified as Jerina Kerketta is allegedly claiming to be the wife of the deceased and seeking a share in his estate and accounts, including matters related to St James School. Abinash has disputed the claim and alleged that his father had not divorced his mother.

Separately, Abinash submitted an application before the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, seeking recognition of his and his mother's legal heirship rights over the ancestral land and property of Late James Kerketta.

Abinash has also urged the police to register a case and conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations so that the actual legal status of the competing claims can be established.

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