Guwahati

Guwahati: Police Seize Arms, Ammunition; Two Detained in Fatasil Area

Guwahati Police seized an air gun rifle and ammunition during a raid in Fatasil Hills, detaining two youths for questioning.
illegal weapons
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a drive against illegal weapons, Guwahati police carried out an operation in the Fatasil area, leading to the seizure of a rifle along with several rounds of ammunition.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police from Fatasil Police Station conducted a search operation in the Fatasil Hills locality, where they recovered an air gun rifle. During the operation, two youths identified as Yanushu Ali and Ajahar Ali were detained for questioning.

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Guwahati police
illegal weapons
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