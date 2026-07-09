Guwahati: Police Seize Arms, Ammunition; Two Detained in Fatasil Area

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a drive against illegal weapons, Guwahati police carried out an operation in the Fatasil area, leading to the seizure of a rifle along with several rounds of ammunition.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police from Fatasil Police Station conducted a search operation in the Fatasil Hills locality, where they recovered an air gun rifle. During the operation, two youths identified as Yanushu Ali and Ajahar Ali were detained for questioning.

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