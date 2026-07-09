AIUDF Urges Assam CM to Reconsider UCC, Halt Wrongful Pushbacks and Ensure Eviction Rehabilitation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by party president Badruddin Ajmal, on Wednesday met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office and submitted a memorandum seeking the state government’s intervention on three key issues—the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), pushback operations, and the rehabilitation of families affected by eviction drives.

In the memorandum, the AIUDF urged the government to review and repeal the recently enacted UCC, claiming that certain provisions interfere with the religious practices, personal laws and customary traditions of the Muslim community. The party stated that the legislation should be reconsidered in view of the constitutional guarantees relating to religious freedom and the protection of the cultural and educational rights of minorities.

On the issue of pushback operations, the AIUDF said it supports strict legal action against illegal infiltrators and foreign nationals in accordance with the law. However, the party expressed concern over reports that genuine Indian citizens, particularly members of the Muslim community possessing valid citizenship documents, were allegedly being wrongfully detained or pushed back. Referring to the reported case of Sakina Khatun of Nalbari, the memorandum urged the government to ensure that no Indian citizen is subjected to such action without proper verification and due process of law.

The delegation also raised concerns over the plight of families displaced by eviction drives across the state over the past two years. While acknowledging the government’s authority to remove illegal encroachments, the AIUDF stressed that affected families should be treated with dignity and provided with adequate rehabilitation.

The party appealed to the government to introduce comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement measures, including housing, access to education, healthcare and other essential services for displaced families. It further requested that future eviction drives should only be carried out after ensuring proper rehabilitation, including the allotment of suitable land or alternative accommodation, so that no citizen is left homeless or deprived of a livelihood.

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