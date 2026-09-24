Assam: Five-year population-based cancer registry report released in Dibrugarh

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DIBRUGARH: A five-year report of the Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR), Dibrugarh Upper Assam, was released at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), highlighting important data on the cancer burden, trends, and epidemiological profile of the region.

The report was released during a special programme held at the Oil Lecture Hall of Assam Medical College & Hospital on September 23. The PBCR Dibrugarh Upper Assam five-year report for 2019–2023 and the Hospital-Based Cancer Registry (HBCR), Dibrugarh report for 2021–2023 were formally released at the event. The occasion also witnessed the launch of the ‘Assam Cancer Burden Profile 2026,’ published by the ICMR–National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE).

The programme also featured the release of four books authored by four doctors on various aspects related to cancer.

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