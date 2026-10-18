Assam Police Leads Nation Again in Implementing New Criminal Laws

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Police has once again bagged the top position in the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) New Criminal Laws Implementation (NCLI) dashboard among the police forces of all states and union territories. With an overall score of 95.75, Assam Police leads the table, followed closely by Haryana Police with a score of 95.27.

Other police forces that feature in the dashboard are Chandigarh (92.82), Andaman & Nicobar (92.15), Goa (91.76), Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (90.47), Maharashtra (89.56), and Rajasthan (89.43).

Sharing this in the social media, the Assam Police termed the latest ranking by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in NCLI as a "reflection of our sustained commitment to effective policing, stronger investigations and timely delivery of justice."

The milestone reflects the state's performance in adopting the new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - marked by high efficiency in digital/ICT integration and case tracking; a significant reduction in overall crime rates and pending investigations, and improved conviction rates and faster delivery of justice.

Hailing the news, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said when it comes to fighting crime, Assam means business.

Taking to social media platform 'X', he reiterated that policing in the state was focused on stronger enforcement, swift action and protecting every citizen.

"Assam ranks No. 1 in the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per the @HMOIndia NCLI dashboard. May Maa Durga bless us with the courage to fight crime, uphold justice and protect every citizen," he wrote.

In 2025 too, Assam Police secured the no. 1 position in NCLI dashboard of MHA, emerging as the leading state in effectively enforcing India's newly reformed criminal justice framework.

Coming into effect on July 1, 2024, the country's three new criminal laws - BNS, BNSS, and BSA - marked one of the most significant legal transformations in India's policing and justice system.

The reforms aim to modernise criminal justice procedures, enhance citizen security, and ensure more efficient, technology-enabled evidence handling.

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