Guwahati: Polytechnic admission notified by Directorate of Technical Education, Assam

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, and the Secretary to the State Council for Technical Education, Assam, have notified that admission into the State Government Polytechnics of Assam will be on the basis of marks obtained by the students in the H.S.L.C. examination or its equivalent with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects for the academic session 2024-25.

However, for the course 'Modern Office Management' at PCPS Girls' Polytechnic, Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, marks of the 12th standard will be considered.

The notification said that interested candidates should be ready with documents like Permanent residents certificate [PRC]; caste certificate for all candidates except un-reserved category; non-creamy layer certificate - for OBC/MOBC; and also six communities under ???/????; grandsons/grand-daughters of freedom fighters: certificate issued by from the Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister or from Home and Political Department and relationship certificate from Deputy Commissioner concerned; son/daughter of retired defense person: certificate from the Director, Rajyik Sainik Board; son/daughter of central government employees: PRC from the concerned state authority outside Assam and service certificate of father/mother from the authority concerned located in Assam; physically handicapped (PH) or persons with disabilities (PwDs): identity card for differently abled persons issued by the Social Welfare Department, Assam; economically weaker sections (EWSs): valid EWS certificate; tuition fee waiver [TFW]: annual income certificate issued by the authority not below the rank of Revenue Circle Officer; and sports quota: certificate from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam.

