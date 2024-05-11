Guwahati: Unidentified body recovered in Fancy Bazar

Guwahati: The unidentified body of a youth was found in the Fancy Bazar locality, triggering concerns among residents. The incident took place in Laxmi Gali in the Gellapatti area of Fancy Bazar. Bloodstains were found on the door of the building owner, identified as one SK Patodia. The identity of the victim, as well as the conditions leading to his death, are yet to be uncovered as the police continue their investigation into the incident.

