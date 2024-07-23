Guwahati: Popular Musician Ramen Baruah Goes Missing; Zubeen Garg Teams Up With Cops To Find Him

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected turn of event, Ramen Baruah, a popular music director hailing from Assam, has mysteriously gone missing under unknown circumstances since Monday morning.
His sudden disappearance has raised serious concerns about his safety and has prompted a large-scale manhunt to find the missing individual.
The relentless search effort has been spearheaded by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg with the assistance of Latasil police.
The music director's last known location was traced to the banks of the Brahmaputra River near the Gauhati High Court at around 10:09 am.
Worried by his disappearance, Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg searched for him thoroughly across several key locations including Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Shukreshwar Devalaya, Bhootnath Temple, and Uzan Bazar Ghat with the help of Latasil police.
However, their relentless efforts went in vain as they were not able to find him and Baruah’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier expressed concerns regarding this development.
The Assam CM ordered Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah to mobilize all available resources for the search operation.
“I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to locate him,” CM Sarma posted on X.
Notably, the SDRF and NDRF went searching for him along the Brahmaputra River on Tuesday morning and their search operation spanned from Pandu Ghat to Uzan Bazar Ghat.
84-year-old Ramen Baruah, a revered figure in regional music, went out of his home in Guwahati's Latasil area during the morning hours saying that he is going to a nearby temple but has not been seen or heard from since.
His distressed family has lodged a missing complaint with the Latasil Police Station after losing contact with him.
It is worth mentioning that Ramen Baruah is a renowned radio artiste, who has composed music for several Assamese films, including Dr Bezbarua, Baruar Sanger, Mukuta, Lalita, Kokadeuta and Nati Aru Hati.
