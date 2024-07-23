Guwahati: Popular Musician Ramen Baruah Goes Missing; Zubeen Garg Teams Up With Cops To Find Him

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected turn of event, Ramen Baruah, a popular music director hailing from Assam, has mysteriously gone missing under unknown circumstances since Monday morning.

His sudden disappearance has raised serious concerns about his safety and has prompted a large-scale manhunt to find the missing individual.

The relentless search effort has been spearheaded by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg with the assistance of Latasil police.

The music director's last known location was traced to the banks of the Brahmaputra River near the Gauhati High Court at around 10:09 am.