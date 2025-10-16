Guwahati: Pragjyotishpur University to Celebrate Foundation Day on Oct 17

GUWAHATI: Inspired by Vidya Bharati's educational ideals rooted in Bharatiya values and enriched by over eight decades of experience in value-based education, the Vidya Niketans operating in Assam had, for about half a century, strived to bring a new dimension to school education. Guided by the teachings of the great saint Srimanta Sankardeva, their vision aimed to introduce the younger generation to India's rich knowledge traditions and impart higher education imbued with a spirit of patriotism. In alignment with this vision and the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Pragjyotishpur University was established in 2022. The university entered its fourth year of its inspiring journey.

The Foundation Day of Pragjyotishpur University will be celebrated on October 17 at the university campus in Chandrapur, Hajongbari, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF). The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief guest, stated a press release.

