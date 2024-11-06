Guwahati: Public Wants Discussion on Bharalumukh Bridge Project

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Amid ongoing construction of a bridge at Railway Gate No. 5 in Bharalumukh, local residents are raising concerns over the lack of community involvement in the project’s planning and execution. Aiming to improve local transport, the new bridge has sparked resentment among the local population, who believe their opinions and suggestions were ignored during the decision-making process. In response, people are planning a demonstration to support inclusive development methods.

The Citizens’ Coordination Committee has organized a human chain protest to be staged on Saturday, from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm along Rohini Chowdhury Road, situated near the Bharalu River Bank in Bharalumukh. The protest aimed to draw attention to the need for development that respects the input and approval of local residents, emphasizing that projects with significant local impact should not move forward without community consultation.

President of the Citizens’ Coordination Committee, Khanindra Lal Sharma stated, “This bridge has a direct impact on our community, and we believe it is only fair that residents’ voices be heard in its planning and development. We are not against development, but we insist that it should be done with transparency and with respect for those who will be most affected.”

The protest’s organizers are calling on all concerned citizens who support responsible urban planning and community-led development to take part. A peaceful human chain will be displayed at the event to symbolise solidarity and a shared determination to support a development process that involves community consultation.

The Citizens’ Coordination Committee wants to start a positive conversation with the authorities about the bridge’s future so that future phases of the project can be carried out fully transparently and with community participation.

