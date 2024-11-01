Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika Inaugurates New Concrete Bridge Over Dekorai River Connecting Itakhola-Karchantala

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The only concrete bridge constructed over the Dekorai river and connecting Itakhola-Karchantala was formally inaugurated by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on Thursday. The local residents of the northern part of Jamugurihat area including Keranipam, Dhobakata, No 2 Itakhola etc. had to suffer a lot due to non-availability of a concrete bridge. Similarly, a total of 8 kms long road connecting Itakhola-Karchantala was also inaugurated. Notably, the concrete bridge and the road were constructed with an amount of eight crores under the PMGSY scheme. The inaugural session was attended by Ashok Gupta, Benu Madhab Bora, Dilip Rajbangshi, Lakhi Kanta Bora among others.

Also Read: Assam: Kali Puja Celebrations Kick Off in Demow with Festive Decorations and Traditions

Also Watch: