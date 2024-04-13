Guwahati: Punjab National Bank celebrates Foundation Day in city

Guwahati: Punjab National Bank, the Bank founded by eminent freedom fighter LalaLajpatRai, and currently one of the largest Public Sector Bank of the country, celebrated its 130th Foundation Day in the city, along with the rest of the country.

PNB Zonal office Guwahati celebrated this auspicious occasion by organizing a series of events at its Guwahati Zonal Office situated at Panbazar. The program started with garlanding of the portrait of its founder Lala Lajpat Raiji. The Deputy Zonal Manager of Guwahati Zone, Rajesh Kumar Pramanic in his welcome speech briefly stated the golden History of Punjab National Bank and in his speech he paid his heartfelt tributeto the Founder of PNB, Punjab Keshari,LalaLajpatRaiji to commemorate his great sacrifice to establish country’s first National and Swadeshi bank, stated a press release.

In this historic moment, a plantation drive was also undertaken by ZO officials by planting of saplings at its ZO premises. Being a public sector bank and a leading bank in the North Eastern Region, PNB always stands to help the needy. In the same line, to fulfill the Corporate Social Responsibility, PNB Zonal Office today invited the residents of Assam SishuKalyanSadan, situated at Jalukbari.In this ceremony, the students were gifted with some necessary items to meet their education needs.

To celebrate the “Festival of Happiness” RongaliBihu, a cultural programme was also organized where all the officials from Guwahati Zonal Office participated wholeheartedly.

