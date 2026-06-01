Guwahati: Railway land reclamation intensifies in Jalukbari; families face uncertain future

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ongoing eviction drive along the railway corridor in Jalukbari entered its third day on Sunday, as authorities continued efforts to remove alleged encroachments from railway and government land amid tight security arrangements.

The joint operation, being carried out by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration and the Northeast Frontier Railway, remained focused on the Joymati Nagar area and adjoining stretches along the railway tracks. Authorities deployed bulldozers and excavation machinery throughout the day to dismantle structures identified as unauthorised constructions.

Officials involved in the operation said the eviction forms part of a broader plan to reclaim public land and facilitate future infrastructure and railway development projects. The administration has outlined a phased clearance of railway land extending from Jalukbari to the vicinity of the Saraighat Bridge.

The drive commenced on Friday, during which authorities demolished more than 200 residential and commercial structures in the initial phase. Since then, eviction activities have continued uninterrupted under heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

According to local residents, the affected settlements had existed for many years and were home to hundreds of families. Authorities stated that they had served multiple notices to occupants prior to the operation, directing them to vacate the land. However, with many structures still standing after the notice period, the administration proceeded with the demolition drive.

The operation has resulted in large-scale displacement, leaving numerous families without shelter. Many residents were seen gathering personal belongings and salvaging household items from the rubble as demolition teams advanced through the locality.

Emotional scenes unfolded across the area as affected families expressed concern over the sudden loss of their homes and sources of livelihood. Several displaced residents have reportedly taken temporary refuge with relatives, while others have been left searching for alternative accommodation.

While government officials have defended the drive as a necessary measure to reclaim public property and enforce legal regulations, concerns have emerged regarding the humanitarian impact on displaced families and the challenges they now face in rebuilding their lives.

With the eviction operation expected to continue in the coming days, uncertainty remains among residents living in areas earmarked for clearance. The atmosphere in Jalukbari continues to be marked by anxiety and tension as authorities press ahead with one of the city’s largest recent anti-encroachment drives.

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