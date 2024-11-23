Guwahati Railway Protection Force Arrests 107 in Major Railway Act Violation Drive

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a major drive against Railway Act violation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Guwahati apprehended 107 persons on Thursday. The drive was conducted in trains Dn Vivek Express, 15614 Up Lachit Express, 15960 Dn Kamrup Express, and 15967 Up Rangia-Ledo Intercity, as well as within the Guwahati station premises.

Cases Registered includes 58 persons who were apprehended under Section 147 of the Railway Act, 19 persons who were apprehended under Section 155 (b) of the Railway Act, 16 persons who were apprehended under Section 144(i) of the Railway Act, and 14 persons who were apprehended under Section 159 of the Railway Act.

Also Read: Portal to reopen on Nov 25, 26 for filling in HSLC exam forms: ASSEB

Also Watch: