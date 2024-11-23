Portal to reopen on Nov 25, 26 for filling in HSLC exam forms: ASSEB

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The portal for filling in forms for the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations, 2025, that was closed on November 14 will reopen on November 25, 2024, as a special chance spanning two days for filing in forms by pending students. The portal will be closed on November 26.

The Division I of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) said this through a notification issued on Friday.

With this reopening of the portal, the last date for making payment has also been extended to November 27 as against November 18, 2024.

The board made it clear that there would not be any more extension of the period for the filling in of HSLC examination forms. The Board also said that it would not accept any offline application forms for this purpose.

