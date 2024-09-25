Guwahati reels under heatwave; frequent power cuts add to misery

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ongoing heatwave has made life increasingly difficult for Guwahati residents, and frequent power cuts have only exacerbated the problem. Locals in areas such as Six Mile, Hatigaon, Beltola, and others are battling sweltering heat and regular disruptions in electricity and internet services.

Residents expressed frustration, particularly those working from home, as unstable internet and power supply severely impact productivity.

“The numbers of APDCL customer service numbers were not working properly, and they have not been receiving the calls since the powercut,” a resident of Hatigaon said.

“I rely heavily on the internet for work, but power cuts make it impossible. “It’s unbearably hot, and the power cuts are crippling. Also, we have small children in our homes, and without electricity for hours makes it difficult in this hot weather,” said Hatigaon residents.

Another resident of Beltola added, “Every day, there’s no electricity for hours. We need a proper solution, and fast. Is this what we have in our so-called smart city? We urge authorities to address the issue promptly to alleviate heatwave hardships.”

Another resident of the Six Mile area shared similar concerns and said, “Power cuts disrupt important work calls, making planning impossible. Without electricity, households lack fans and coolers, making it harder to cope with the heat.”

An Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) official attributed the power cuts to transformer fuse issues, stating, “Our teams are working to resolve the issue and restore normal power supply as soon as possible.”

