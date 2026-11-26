OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army for helping 57 tribal students from remote areas of the state secure admission to Woods Park Sainik School under its 'Yuva Sashaktikaran: Mission Sainik School' initiative. Khandu said the Sela Warriors of the Army's Gajraj Corps had identified, mentored and prepared students from far-flung tribal areas for the competitive admission process. He said the initiative had expanded educational and career opportunities for young people in border communities.

The admission of 57 students from the first two batches demonstrated the impact of the Army's sustained educational outreach, he said, adding that difficult geographical conditions and the remoteness of several border villages often limited access to specialised education and coaching.

Khandu also highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen educational opportunities, including the establishment of Arunachal Pradesh's first Sainik School at Pasighat in collaboration with the Centre and the development of a second institution at Tawang under the public-private partnership model.

He said the government was also working with the Army to establish a structured coaching mechanism to prepare youths for examinations such as the National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services.

Khandu described the initiative as an example of the armed forces contributing to nation-building through education and youth empowerment in strategically important border areas.

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