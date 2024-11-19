Guwahati: Residents worried over health hazards from Bharalu River

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Years of neglect, sporadic clean-up efforts, and unchecked dumping of non-biodegradable waste have turned the once-thriving Bharalu River into a virtual drainage system, aggravating Guwahati’s ongoing public health crisis. Recent announcements by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) of a planned clean-up drive scheduled for December to January have been met with skepticism from residents and environmental experts. Many fear that the delay could heighten the risk of flash floods during the approaching monsoon season if substantial action is not taken immediately.

The deterioration of the river’s water quality has not only compromised the aesthetics and ecology of Bharalu but also contributed to a severe mosquito infestation in the surrounding areas. This has resulted in a surge of mosquito-borne illnesses, with dengue cases reaching alarming levels in several parts of the city. Neighborhoods around Bharalu have been marked as red zones for their heightened vulnerability to dengue outbreaks, with public health officials sounding alarms over the escalating situation.

Speaking to The Sentinel, a frustrated resident shared their concerns: “I’ve seen people in vehicles throw bags of garbage right into the river as if it’s just another roadside bin. And yet, there’s no one around to hold them accountable. What’s worse is that we, the residents, end up paying the price in terms of disease outbreaks and the constant stench.”

Despite periodic announcements by the GMC to clear the waste clogging the river, locals report that these efforts are inconsistent and insufficient. While some clean-up drives have taken place, the waste soon accumulates again due to a lack of routine maintenance and enforcement.

“It feels like a ticking time bomb—they come, clean a bit, take pictures for the newspapers, and then leave it to deteriorate all over again,” lamented a long-time resident. “Now, with the promise of another clean-up by December-January, it’s hard to believe they will follow through, especially given how past promises have gone unfulfilled.”

The timing of the clean-up has raised further concerns. With the monsoon rains typically arriving in April, residents worry that if action is delayed until early next year, there may not be sufficient time to prepare the river for the heavy downpours, increasing the risk of flash floods. Citizens are calling for a more permanent solution to the waste management issues plaguing the river. “If there were proper fines, CCTV cameras, and a physical barrier along the river, maybe people would think twice before dumping garbage,” suggested another resident. “We need more than just sporadic clean-ups; we need a well-funded, well-coordinated response that addresses the root causes of this mess.”

As the GMC faces increasing pressure from the public, environmental activists, and health experts, the question remains: Will this latest promise to clean up Bharalu be another fleeting effort, or can the authorities finally deliver a long-term, sustainable solution to protect the city’s rivers and its residents’ health?

