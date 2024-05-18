Guwahati: Review meet for Kamrup (M) district road safety committee held

Guwahati: DC Sunit Sattawan chaired a review meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan Road Safety Committee undertaken at the DC office on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the decisions already taken on April 22, and the DC emphasised the prevention of road accidents and briefed the participants on the steps taken by the administration to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents. He also directed the use of powered street lights on dividers in areas where accidents are likely to occur.

The District Transport Officer briefed the gathering on the awareness programmes already taken to prevent accidents and demonstrated the accident-prone places on the NHs in different areas of Guwahati through a presentation method. They also discussed in detail the proper arrangements for e-rickshaws, sidewalk shops, and parking.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District Richivandana Gogoi, District Transport Officers Gautam Das and Himanshu Das, Superintendent of Excise Devjit Nath, concerned police officers, and other departmental officers and employees.

Also Read: Mayor Mrigen Sarania inspects work done to prevent waterlogging in Guwahati

Also Watch: