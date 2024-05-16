Kamrup Metropolitan Development Committee holds review meeting at DC office

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan Development Committee had its monthly review meeting on Wednesday at the DC office auditorium in the presence of officials from all departments concerned. The meeting was chaired by the District Development Commissioner, Parijat Bhuyan, and discussed the progress of various developmental projects ongoing in the district.

The chief executive officer of the Kamrup Metropolitan Zila Parishad Dhiraj Das also took part in this review meeting and called on the officials of the departments concerned to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated time period and took stock of the status of implementation of the projects under the Panchayat and Rural Development department. The officials presented their reports through presentations.

Also Read: Debabrata Saikia decries increase in prices of essential items

Also Watch: