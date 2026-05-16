Guwahati: Rising prices of essentials add to household burden across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A simple visit to the local market is now enough to understand the growing burden on household budgets, with prices of almost all essential commodities rising sharply across Assam in recent days.

Consumers across the state are increasingly feeling the ripple effects of global tensions unfolding in West Asia, as the impact of volatile crude oil prices begins to reflect directly in local markets. Traders and market sources say the rise in transportation and fuel costs has triggered fresh price hikes in daily essentials.

According to reports from local markets, rice prices have increased by around Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kilogram, while mustard oil has become costlier by Rs 10 per litre. Masoor dal has registered a hike of Rs 10, onions by Rs 10, moong dal by nearly Rs 20, atta by Rs 5, sugar by Rs 2, chira by Rs 10, and gram (boot) by Rs 10.

Apart from grocery items, prices of dairy products sold under brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy have also gone up. Vegetables, biscuits, and several packaged food items have similarly witnessed price revisions over the past few days.

Residents say the continuous rise in prices is putting additional pressure on middle-class and lower-income families already struggling with high living costs.

“We are forced to cut down on many household items now. Every week the prices are changing, but our salaries remain the same,” said Rina Das, a homemaker from Guwahati.

Another resident, Abhijit Kalita, expressed frustration over the situation. “Even basic necessities are becoming difficult to afford. Fuel prices go up somewhere far away, and common people here end up suffering,” he said.

“There is anger among people because daily expenses are increasing from every side. Vegetables, milk, dal — nothing is cheap anymore,” said Rekha Sharma, a customer at a local market in the city.

Market experts warn that if global crude oil instability continues due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the pressure on transportation and supply chains could push prices even higher in the coming weeks.

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