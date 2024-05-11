Guwahati: Road Accident occur on GS Road

Guwahati: A road accident took place in the Christian Basti locality on the GS Road in Guwahati on Thursday night. An MG Hector vehicle collided with a water tanker causing damage to both vehicles.

Bystanders mentioned that the Hector was being driven at a very high speed ahead of the accident. The car had four persons onboard, who survived with minor injuries and were taken to the GMCH for medical examinations. The driver of the water tanker, however, fled the location soon after the incident.

