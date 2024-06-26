Guwahati: Rongali Festival Concludes Successfully, Draws Record Audience

GUWAHATI: The eighth edition of Rongali festival concluded this Sunday with record audience. Mr. Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organizer of Rongali, informed that more than one lakh people attended the show on Sunday and large crowds also showed up on Saturday and Friday.
Mr. Mahanta informed that Rongali has grown into a community movement, with various tribes and communities actively participating in it.
Many youngsters showed their interest in taking part in this lively event. AASU president Mr. Utpal Sharma said that Rongali has become a cultural movement of the people of Assam and is the perfect blending of modernity and tradition.
Entrepreneurship was the key focus as more than 100 stalls setup by local entrepreneurs did brisk business. Rongali Entrepreneurship Awards were given to 10 entrepreneurs with lifetime achievement award being given to Mr. Ashok Panchari.
Start-up entrepreneurs Achitra Borgohain, Nilotpal Chaudhury, Manas Bhuyan, Ms Smitakshi Baruah, Contractor Anil Das, Music Entrepreneur Tersame Mittal, Mr. Nitin Jain, Mr. Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary of Assam, gave away the awards. Mr. Kota, appreciated the efforts of the organizer to promote entrepreneurship in Assam in this massive festival.
Rongali folk stage was graced by large showcase of various indigenous tribes such as Chutiya, Mattak, Moran, Sonowal Kachari, Deuri, Rabha, Koch Rajbonshi, Tiwa, Mising, Bodo, Karbi, Dimasa, Deshi Muslims etc. Ethnic food, large exhibition of arts and sculpture were major attractions.
Sixteen designers participated in Rongali Fashion Weekend and the main stage was graced by Bollywood singer Divya Kumar, Raghav Chaitnay, popular musician from the South Devi Shri Prasad, India’s top Hindi rock band Nalayak, rapper EPR and many more.
Priyanka Bharali, Deeplina Deka, Abhishruti Bezbaruah and many others performed along with many young musicians. Swiggy delivery boy Pranjit Haloi started the Rongali Good vibes stage, which is now considered as one of the biggest musical festivals of India. Rongali hip hop stage was graced by 150 artistes across North East India.
Rongali Music Award was the special attraction of Rongali this year. Mr. Dipen Baruah, the legendary musician, was given lifetime achievement award for his immense contribution towards Assamese music.
Mr. Bimal Borah, Hon’ble Minister (Industries and Cultural Affairs), Govt of Assam, was the Chief Guest of the closing session. Mr. Borah appreciated the efforts to organize such a large festival and urged that the festival should be organized for seven days to encourage exhibitors to create more business.
Ms Nandita Garlosa informed that Rongali has become a major platform for talented individuals of this region. A choral music team from Dima Hasao enthralled the audiences with their talents. Ms. Prastuti Parasar also participated in the fashion show and has stated that Rongali is a reflection of modern Assam.
Zubeen Garg entertained the energetic crowd on Sunday evening. Zubeen said that he was involved with Rongali since its inception and added that the large public support serves as a source of inspiration. He mentioned that the duration of the festival from next time onwards will be more and he urged Govt of Assam to support the organizers to publicize it across the country so as to attract more people.