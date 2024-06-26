Guwahati: Rongali Festival Concludes Successfully, Draws Record Audience

GUWAHATI: The eighth edition of Rongali festival concluded this Sunday with record audience. Mr. Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organizer of Rongali, informed that more than one lakh people attended the show on Sunday and large crowds also showed up on Saturday and Friday.

Mr. Mahanta informed that Rongali has grown into a community movement, with various tribes and communities actively participating in it.

Many youngsters showed their interest in taking part in this lively event. AASU president Mr. Utpal Sharma said that Rongali has become a cultural movement of the people of Assam and is the perfect blending of modernity and tradition.