Rongali Festival Set to Showcase Assam's Cultural Diversity and Talent

GUWAHATI: The much-anticipated Rongali Festival is set to return from June 21 to June 23 at Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.
Since its inception in 2015, this festival has aimed to foster cultural unity and showcase Assam's immense talent. The festival has grown into a promising platform for local artists. Musicians, designers and entrepreneurs also participate in this lively event.
This year's festival promises a grand display of Assam’s cultural diversity. Communities such as Matak, Moran, Sonowal Kachari, Tiwa Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia Tea Tribes, Rabha Tai Ahom, Gorkha Sonowal Bodo, Mising Karbi and Dimasa will exhibit their rich traditions.
Approximately 700 folk artists are expected to perform in it. Besides, there will be exhibitions of tourist destinations and historical figures from these communities.
Chief Organizer Mr. Shyamkanu Mahanta emphasized the themes of the event. Rongali is about harmony. Creativity and entrepreneurship are also celebrated. A significant highlight this year is "Vocal for Local" initiative.
It will feature Assam’s renowned silk crafts, tea bell metal and agricultural products. The festival will also present Rongali Entrepreneurship Award to ten exceptional local entrepreneurs.
Traditionally held in April and May, this year's event was postponed due to the election code of conduct. Nevertheless, it aims to attract lakhs of visitors including tourists and business delegates, thereby potentially forming long-term business linkages for local entrepreneurs.
Support from Hotel & Restaurant Association of Assam and Tour Operators Association of Assam is expected to enhance local tourism and business opportunities.
Rongali festival will also host large art and sculpture exhibitions, the Rongali Art Carnival being a major attraction. The festival will celebrate Assamese cuisine with traditional food competition.
On International Yoga Day in June 21, a special yoga session themed "Women Empowerment" will be conducted by Ms. J. Tulika and streamed live worldwide. The festival will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Mr. Gulab Chandra Kataria.
The Rongali Good Vibes Stage will feature notable performances by Bollywood singer Raghav Chaitanya, Telugu music arranger Devi Shri Prasad, rapper EPR and rock band Nalaayak. Renowned Assamese artists like Zubeen Garg, Abhishruti Bezbaruah, Priyanka Bharali, and Deeplina Deka are also set to grace the event.
A special appearance by Bollywood singer Divya Kumar and the introduction of Rongali Music Awards will further boost the event. Legendary singer Mr. Dwipen Baruah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
It also stands as the largest fashion platform in this region with 16 designers focusing on local handloom designs. The Rongali Hip Hop Village will feature 150 hip hop artists from across India.
On June 22, Rongali Music Connect will bring together local musicians. Digital experts will also attend for interactive sessions. Curated by music entrepreneur Mr. Tersame Mittal, this event aims to connect local talents with the digital world.
This event will be supported by Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam. It will also feature performances by winners of Sanskriti Maha Sangram. Zubeen Garg, the brand ambassador of Rongali festival, describes the event as a community movement promoting cultural and economic development in Assam.
Principal Secretary of Cultural Affairs, Shri B. Kalyan Chakraborty, highlights the Rongali festival as a cultural movement supporting local talents and attracting international visitors.
This festival will start at 4 PM daily with free entry promising to open up vast opportunities for Assam’s creative talents and entrepreneurs.
