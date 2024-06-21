Rongali Festival Set to Showcase Assam's Cultural Diversity and Talent

GUWAHATI: The much-anticipated Rongali Festival is set to return from June 21 to June 23 at Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Since its inception in 2015, this festival has aimed to foster cultural unity and showcase Assam's immense talent. The festival has grown into a promising platform for local artists. Musicians, designers and entrepreneurs also participate in this lively event.

This year's festival promises a grand display of Assam’s cultural diversity. Communities such as Matak, Moran, Sonowal Kachari, Tiwa Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia Tea Tribes, Rabha Tai Ahom, Gorkha Sonowal Bodo, Mising Karbi and Dimasa will exhibit their rich traditions.

Approximately 700 folk artists are expected to perform in it. Besides, there will be exhibitions of tourist destinations and historical figures from these communities.