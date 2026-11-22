STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, identified Lasiodiplodia pseudotheobromae as a fungal pathogen causing dieback disease in Indian tea for the first time.

The research, led by Prof. Debajit Thakur, Head of the Life Sciences Division, was based on investigations at Konapathar Tea Estate in Tinsukia district. The findings were published in the European Journal of Plant Pathology in October.

The team also identified Streptomyces sp. A2, a beneficial soil bacterium that inhibited the pathogen by 83.33 per cent under laboratory conditions. The bacterium also showed plant growth-promoting properties, including phosphate solubilisation and ammonia production.

Researchers said the findings could support the development of an indigenous, environmentally friendly biocontrol method for tea dieback. Further greenhouse and field trials would be required to assess its effectiveness.

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