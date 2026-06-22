Guwahati: Sampriti Bhojan Week benefits Over 33.9 Lakh Students Across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sampriti Bhojan Week 2026, observed from June 15 to 20 under the PM POSHAN Assam programme, witnessed overwhelming participation from parents, teachers, alumni, community members, organizations and well-wishers across the state.

According to Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), the week-long programme achieved remarkable success. A total of 42,579 schools (98%) organized Sampriti Bhojan events, benefiting 33,91,313 students (93%) across the state. As many as 38,052 families contributed to the initiative, while community support amounted to Rs 675.62 lakh.

The initiative was launched to promote nutritional well-being among school children while strengthening social harmony, cooperation and community engagement. Citizens were encouraged to voluntarily provide a meal to students in government schools, fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards children’s welfare.

Officials stated that the programme not only helped improve children’s nutritional security but also strengthened the bond between schools and local communities. The active involvement of families, teachers and social organizations transformed the initiative into a celebration of care, sharing and togetherness.

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