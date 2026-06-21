Samagra Shiksha Assam Releases School Grants, Sets June 25 Deadline for Utilisation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has released the first instalment of the Annual School Grant for the academic year 2026-27 to 39,415 government and provincialised primary and upper primary schools across the state.

In a directive issued to all District Mission Coordinators, the SSA informed them that 10 per cent of the annual grant has been released and schools have been instructed to utilise the funds by June 25, according to their priority needs. Payment of electricity bills to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has been given top priority.

SSA has also directed schools to mandatorily utilise at least 10 per cent of the grant to implement a Swachhata Action Plan (SAP). Schools are required to prepare and implement plans for maintenance of toilets with running water, cleanliness of campuses, handwashing facilities, and safe drinking water arrangements.

To strengthen cleanliness and hygiene practices, schools have been advised to undertake activities such as tree plantation drives, campus and community cleanliness campaigns, installation of recycling bins, weekly cleanliness programmes, maintenance of clean drinking water facilities, and regular sanitation of toilets and handwashing stations. Schools have also been encouraged to create awareness in rural areas against open defecation and motivate villagers to use household toilets.

According to the directive, the expenditure details must be uploaded to the PRABANDH portal by June 27, 2026, while utilisation certificates must be properly maintained. District-level officials have been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the proper utilisation of the grants.

According to SSA norms, the Annual School Grant for 2026-27 will be provided based on student enrolment as follows: Schools with 1-30 students will receive Rs 10,000 each; those with 31-100 students will get Rs 25,000; for schools with 101-250 students, Rs 50,000; for those with 251-1,000 students, Rs 75,000; and schools with more than 1,000 students will receive Rs 1,00,000 each

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