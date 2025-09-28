Guwahati: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seizes wildlife products, arrests one

GUWAHATI: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday said it arrested a smuggler and seized a consignment of wildlife products from his possession.

Acting on a tip off, a whole tiger skin and eight deer skins were seized in a joint operation conducted by personnel of the 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur and 64th Battalion SSB Barama, in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Forest Department, under the overall supervision of Frontier Headquarters SSB Guwahati.

During the operation, a person was apprehended in connection with the illegal possession of wildlife products. The arrested trafficker has been identified as Ananda Ram Deka, a resident of Joytipath Bhatapara under Hatigaon Police Station in Kamrup (Metro).

The seized items, along with the apprehended person, were handed over to the Forest Department for further legal action, stated a press release.

