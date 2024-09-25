Assam: 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates 59th Raising Day in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ranighuli in Kokrajhar celebrated its 59th Raising Day on Monday at the battalion headquarters with great enthusiasm and fervour. The prestigious event was graced by Binod Nayak, IG SSB Frontier Tezpur as chief guest. He was accompanied by distinguished guests Sudhir Verma, IG SSB Frontier Guwahati, Amit Kumar Thakur, DIG, Sector Headquarters of SSB, Bongaigaon, Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, Commandant of 31st Battalion, SSB and Dayanand Jha, Deputy Commandant, Frontier Tezpur SSB. The guests were felicitated by the officiating Commandant Sanjeev Kumar, Dy. Commandant of 6th Battalion, SSB.

In his address, the chief guest appreciated the unwavering dedication and service of the battalion and extended his blessings to the officers, officials and their families, collectively known as Sandiksha Pariwar. His presence elevated the occasion, reinforcing the values of duty, commitment and resilience that the battalion embodies. Adding to the festive atmosphere, various cultural programs like Bagurumbha dance, Bihu dance, Ladakhi dance etc. were conducted showcasing the talents of the battalion’s members and their families. These performances celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the region and fostered a spirit of unity and camaraderie among the attendees. The programme concluded with prize distribution ceremony with a vote of thanks delivered by Narendra Sopan Kute, Dy. Commandant, 6th Battalion SSB.

