Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) empowers women in Rani with sewing training

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a skill development initiative under its Civic Action Program, providing sewing training and distributing sewing machines to economically weaker girls and women in the Rani area.

As part of the program, tailors posted to the battalion imparted a 20-day sewing training course to local participants. Upon completion of the training on Friday, sewing machines were distributed to 10 beneficiaries by Rajiv Kumar Jha, Commandant of the 175 Battalion, CRPF.

Addressing the gathering, Commandant Jha stated that the Civic Action Program aims to strengthen police–public relations and support development in remote and backward areas. He highlighted that the battalion has been regularly undertaking welfare initiatives such as the distribution of sewing machines, the repair and renovation of school infrastructure, the installation of solar lights, sports promotion, the distribution of books and stationery, skill development programs, coaching classes, bicycles for students, the construction of passenger sheds, and medical check-up camps with free medicine distribution.

Refreshments were also arranged for the participants and local residents attending the event. The initiative was widely appreciated by the local community, who praised the battalion’s continued efforts toward public welfare.

Among those present on the occasion were Amit Sinha, Second Command Officer; Virat Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant; Dr Ajay Kumar, Senior Medical Officer; along with subordinate officers, CRPF personnel, and local residents.

