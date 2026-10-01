Guwahati: 2 Arrested With 100 Kg Stolen Aluminium Wire, 40 NHM Dextrose Injections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 30: Basistha Police have arrested two alleged thieves and recovered around 100 kg of stolen aluminium wire and 40 Dextrose injections reportedly meant for use under the National Health Mission (NHM). The accused have been identified as Abdur Rahim, who was arrested from Behebar, and Anshuman Basumatary, who was apprehended from Amtola.

According to police, the two accused were allegedly involved in theft activities in different parts of Guwahati. During the operation, police recovered a large quantity of aluminium wire believed to have been stolen.

The recovery of 40 Dextrose injections, reportedly supplied for NHM-related use, has added another aspect to the investigation. Police are examining how the medical supplies came into the possession of the accused and whether they are connected to a wider theft network.

The arrests were made during an investigation into theft-related activities under Basistha Police Station. Following the arrests, police seized the recovered materials and launched a detailed probe.

Investigators are now working to ascertain the source of the stolen aluminium wire and Dextrose injections and determine whether other persons were involved in the alleged thefts.

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