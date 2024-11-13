Guwahati: Seminar on ‘Philosophy, Science, and Ethics’ Begins at Campus of KKHSOU

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The three-day ICPR (Indian Council of Philosophical Research)-sponsored national seminar on “Philosophy, Science, and Ethics: Indian and Western Perspectives” commenced at the city campus of KKHSOU on November 12.

Prof. Soumendra Patnaik, former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University and Guest of Honour, spoke on the foundational gaps in Western philosophy and emphasized the relevance of Indian systems of knowledge. He advocated for a synthesis of Western and Eastern philosophies, highlighting the unique contributions of Indian philosophy in this integration.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. R. C. Pradhan (Retd.) from the University of Hyderabad. Prof. Pradhan captivated the audience by posing three pivotal questions of our times: “Is science enough? Is ethics possible? And is philosophy equipped to address moral and ethical crises?” Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University and the Chief Guest, emphasized the importance of intuition in knowledge production and stressed the need to conduct empirical research within an ethical framework.

The session concluded with a presidential address by Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor of KKHSOU. Prof. Das extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and all attendees, commending the convenor, chairperson, and the entire team for organizing a seminar of profound contemporary relevance. He highlighted the importance of the seminar’s theme in today’s times and praised the efforts of those involved in bringing it to fruition.

