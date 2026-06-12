Badani-Akhiya–Chatemari road turns accident-prone, locals seek urgent repairs

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Public Works Department (PWD) road connecting Badani-Akhiya and Chatemari villages under the Tihu Legislative Assembly Constituency in Nalbari district has become increasingly hazardous, causing serious inconvenience to commuters and raising concerns among locals.

According to reports, large stretches of the road extending from Badani-Akhiya on the Hajo-Daulasal main road to Chatemari village have deteriorated significantly. The road surface has eroded at several places, resulting in the formation of large potholes and making travel difficult and unsafe.

Locals say that accidents have become a regular occurrence on the damaged stretch, with two-wheelers and e-rickshaws frequently meeting with mishaps. Locals and commuters have urged the concerned authorities to undertake immediate repair work and restore smooth transportation on the route.

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