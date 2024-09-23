Guwahati: Several Shops Gutted In Massive Fire Due To Cylinder Blasts In Sarumotoria

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire erupted in Sarumotoria area of Guwahati on September 23 due to a suspected cylinder blast. The inferno engulfed several shops and destroyed goods worth several lakhs.
Fortunately, the blaze did not cause any injury but its intensity wreaked havoc as it inflicted huge losses to the local businesses.
While the exact reason behind the ignition has not yet been determined, the locals are of the view that scorching heat setting the temperature soaring in the area may have sparked the cylinder explosion.
The situation escalated even further as the flames spread quickly, as a result of which, multiple shops were reduced to ashes.
As the fire ravaged the area, locals were clearly annoyed when the fire tenders showed up late at the site of the incident. The extent of the damage could have been prevented if the fire fighting team arrived on time.
Despite the delay, several fire tenders eventually came to the rescue as they relentlessly battled the raging fire to bring the situation under control.
Relevant authorities are expected to initiate a probe in order to ascertain the cause of the fire and evaluate the extent to which the affected businesses have been damaged.
Meanwhile, earlier in June this year, a suspected cylinder blast at Fancy Bazar Ghat in Guwahati, Assam, left four labourers injured. The incident occurred in the morning while the labourers were engaged in bridge construction work at the site.
According to initial reports, the explosion is believed to have been caused by a technical issue with one of the gas cylinders being used in the construction process. Eyewitnesses recounted hearing a loud blast, followed by scenes of chaos as workers and bystanders rushed to aid the injured.
ALSO READ: Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Charge as President of Assam Olympic Association
ALSO WATCH: