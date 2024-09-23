Guwahati: Several Shops Gutted In Massive Fire Due To Cylinder Blasts In Sarumotoria

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire erupted in Sarumotoria area of Guwahati on September 23 due to a suspected cylinder blast. The inferno engulfed several shops and destroyed goods worth several lakhs.

Fortunately, the blaze did not cause any injury but its intensity wreaked havoc as it inflicted huge losses to the local businesses.

While the exact reason behind the ignition has not yet been determined, the locals are of the view that scorching heat setting the temperature soaring in the area may have sparked the cylinder explosion.

The situation escalated even further as the flames spread quickly, as a result of which, multiple shops were reduced to ashes.