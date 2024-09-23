Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Charge as President of Assam Olympic Association

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Sarbananda Sonowal on his recent election as President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA).

Along with congratulating Sonowal, Sarma also extended his best wishes to the newly elected office bearers of the AOA.

Sarma hoped that sonowal's leadership would make significant improvements at the state's sports sector.

The chief minister said Sonowal's induction would usher in a new spurt of sporting opportunity, especially for the young and emerging players in Assam.

It is through this healthy sports culture that Sarma believes the state's sports infrastructure will see a makeover that it desperately needs for the overall growth and success of its athletes at every level.

This would align with broader goals of development of sports for youth empowerment, creation of platforms for blooming athletes, and Assam as an activity center for sports in this region.

Earlier, it had been reported that 13 BJP MLAs would not be casting their votes during the scheduled Assam Olympic Association (AOA) polls on September 22 at the DDSA Stadium in Dibrugarh. The elections occurred during the annual general meeting of the association at Jalan Outdoor Stadium as a number of key positions were up for grabs.

What's more, BJP ministers and MLAs drew back from contesting other influential positions in the association. Assam Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika explained that he and other BJP lawmakers had withdrawn following a directive from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma .

Hazarika further explained that the move was taken to create a healthier sporting environment in the state, free from competition and political influence within the association.

It was seen as a step that the Assam Olympic Association would from here on focus more on sporting talent and infrastructure development without any interference from political considerations.

The decision taken by the Chief Minister underlines his strong commitment to creating a lively sports culture in Assam focusing on the welfare of the athletes and the overall progress of the sports in the state.