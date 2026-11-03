Guwahati: Social work conference inaugurated in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday inaugurated the 14th Indian Social Work Conference (ISWC) 2026 at Assam Don Bosco University's Tapesia Campus in Sonapur. The three-day event, organised with the National Association of Professional Social Workers in India, will continue until November 4. Themed "From Welfare to Wellbeing: Reimagining Social Work Practice for Viksit Bharat @2047", the conference has brought together more than 300 academicians, researchers, policymakers, professionals and students from India and abroad.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya called for a shift from welfare-based assistance to empowerment and self-reliance. He highlighted the need for interventions in tribal and remote communities, tea garden areas, women's and children's safety, drug abuse prevention, mental health and disaster rehabilitation. Six personalities received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to social work.

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