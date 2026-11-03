Assam: CITU stages dharna in Nagaon, demands Rs 800 minimum daily wage

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon District Committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a dharna in Nagaon on Monday, demanding the publication of an official public notification announcing an increase in the minimum wages of workers and employees.

Following the protest, the CITU Nagaon District Committee submitted a memorandum to the Assam Labour Minister through the Nagaon District Commissioner, highlighting various demands concerning workers' rights and welfare.

The memorandum, signed by CITU Nagaon District Committee President Mukut Bhuyan and General Secretary Madhu Mandal, called for the suspension of the implementation of the Labour Codes in Assam and the issuance of an official notification fixing the minimum daily wage of workers at Rs 800.

It also demanded that the daily wages of tea garden workers be fixed at Rs 661.

The organisation further urged the government to immediately resolve the complications faced by registered workers in accessing various welfare benefits.

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