Guwahati: Speeding Auto Van Rolls Down Hill, Crashes into House in Noonmati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A speeding auto van plunged from a nearly 20-foot-high hill at Sector 3 in Noonmati and crashed into a residential house, leaving the driver seriously injured on Saturday.

The vehicle reportedly lost control while travelling at high speed, rolled down the hillside and landed on the house below, causing extensive damage to the property. The driver sustained serious injuries in the crash. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

The family living in the house escaped unhurt as they had reportedly gone to a nearby temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred. Their absence from the house helped them narrowly avoid a potentially serious tragedy.

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