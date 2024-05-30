Guwahati: Speeding Train Kills Woman In Azara

GUWAHATI: A 45-year-old lady identified as Phulpati was killed in a terrible incident near Azara railway station when she was hit by a speeding train.
The Uttar Pradesh native Phulpati was involved in the deadly collision when she was crossing the tracks next to Shanti Nagar, which is close to the Azara railway station in Guwahati.
It may be mentioned that a heartbreaking twist to the tragedy is that Rahul Kumar Yadav, the victim's son, works as an RPF jawan at Azara train station.
It is to be noted that Phulpati along with her son was a tenant living in Shanti Nagar near Azara.
As soon as they heard the news, officials from the railway police and Azara police hurried to the scene and took the woman's body. After that, the body was taken to GMCH for a post-mortem examination.
Similar incidents have taken place in the past as well. While some of the accidents have been caused by various other causes, human negligence of the surroundings, especially regarding oncoming trains on the track is the prime cause of such accidents.
Time and again the railways department attempts to make people aware of the dangers of walking or crossing unguarded tracks, but the number of victims of such accidents continues to increase daily.
Earlier on 19 May, two labourers were killed while three others were injured after being hit by a speeding train near Guwahati's Narengi railway station.
The deceased residents of the Birkuchi locality near the Narengi railway station in Guwahati were identified as Shahinur Islam and Hafizul Rahman.
According to the officials, the incident took place in the wee hours of May 19 when the group of labourers crossing the tracks were hit by a local train. Thereafter the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) team arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.
The GRP officials further informed that injured persons were taken to GMCH while the bodies were also sent to GMCH for postmortem.