Guwahati: Speeding Train Kills Woman In Azara

GUWAHATI: A 45-year-old lady identified as Phulpati was killed in a terrible incident near Azara railway station when she was hit by a speeding train.

The Uttar Pradesh native Phulpati was involved in the deadly collision when she was crossing the tracks next to Shanti Nagar, which is close to the Azara railway station in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that a heartbreaking twist to the tragedy is that Rahul Kumar Yadav, the victim's son, works as an RPF jawan at Azara train station.

It is to be noted that Phulpati along with her son was a tenant living in Shanti Nagar near Azara.