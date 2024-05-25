Assam: 74 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC organized a webinar on empowerment of minority women in DR College, Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: 74 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC organized a webinar and workshop on Nai Roshni Scheme – Empower Minority Women recently in the premises of DR College, Golaghat.

The resource person for this event was Dr. Minuara Begum, former Vice Principal of DKD College, Deragaon and the president of Rotary Club and Capt Indira Gogoi, vice Principal (Adm), Furkating College.

In the programme, one JCO, two NCO, two ANO, three CTO, four civil and 252 cadets of 74 Assam Girls were present. In his speech, Dr. Begum focused on the concept of “minority” women and about the development of this particular section of society. She began her resourceful lecture with the aim of women’s empowerment and discussed in length the “Nai Roshni Scheme” at length. This scheme is run by Ministry of Minority Affairs , Government of India and its special thrust is on the minority women of the age group of 18- 65 years. She discussed about women’s education, digital literacy, financial literacy, developing life skills which would help in nation building. It also helps them in becoming economically independent. Capt Indira Gogoi brilliantly crafted her speech by stating examples from everyday life and situations while emphasising on the skill development programmes which helps the women of remote villages also to realise their labour and become financially stable.

The workshop was indeed an enlightening and successful one where new insight was brought in. The cadets and the online participants appreciated the speakers with thunderous applause.

