Boost to Eco-Tourism in Bongaigaon: 'Aamaar Aalohi’ Homestay Scheme Inspires Rural Growth

Bongaigaon: Eco-tourism in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has received a fresh push with the successful expansion of the state government’s flagship “Aamaar Aalohi – Rural Homestay Scheme.” The initiative has strengthened community-based tourism around the Kakoijana Reserved Forest, a significant habitat of the endangered Golden Langur, drawing domestic and international wildlife enthusiasts throughout the year.

Local youth Harkanta Rabha has recently established a new rural homestay in Kakoijana by utilising this potential, with financial assistance of ₹8 lakh from the Tourism Department. The homestay has begun welcoming visitors by offering an authentic cultural experience while allowing them to explore the biodiversity of the forest landscape.

Rabha expressed gratitude for the support, saying that the Aamaar Aalohi scheme has opened new income opportunities for educated rural youth and encouraged more community members to view tourism as a sustainable livelihood. He added that continued government support for similar projects could help transform Bongaigaon into an important eco-tourism destination in the state.

Officials stated that the homestay model creates a dual impact, generating rural employment and promoting conservation awareness, especially for endangered species such as the Golden Langur.

The Aamaar Aalohi Scheme, implemented by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), focuses on expanding rural tourism infrastructure by supporting new homestay units and upgrading existing ones. Eligible projects must be located in rural or non-urban areas and situated near cultural or ecological attractions with visitor appeal.

With rising participation and strong policy backing, stakeholders believe Bongaigaon district is steadily emerging as a promising eco-tourism hub in Assam.