‘Siren Gang’: Basistha Police may issue summonses

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Basistha police registered another case (87/2024) against the 'Siren Gang', as the police call this group of unruly youth.

According to police sources, efforts are on to issue summonses to the owners of cars that were seized under the Motor Vehicle Act for illegally installing sirens and red-blue beacon lights. The police will ascertain if the owners of the seized cars have genuine Assam Assembly car passes. Some of the seized have 'Assam Assembly' fixed on them.

Based on the confessions of the accused, Arin Kataki, aged 20 years, who was a member of this 'siren gang', Guwahati Police seized a total of nine high-end vehicles from different parts of the city on Friday.

The 'siren gang' came to light during the investigation of Basistha PS case no. 62/24 U/S 279/304(A) IPC, wherein a 54-year-old man lost his life in a hit-and-run incident in Nalapara, Guwahati.

