Guwahati: STF nab 2 miscreants, seize stolen items

GUWAHATI: The STF (Special Task Force) conducted a raid at Kacharibasti under Dispur PS station on the intervening nights of October 17 and 18 and apprehended several miscreants, besides the seizure of various items from them.

The seized items include an R15 motorcycle bearing (AS 01 EK 8895), a soap box containing suspected heroin weighing 12.45 grams, a mobile phone, Rs. 900 in cash, PAN and Aadhaar cards, etc. The personnel Rahul Ahmed (29) of Pragati Path, Notbama, Hatigaon Chariali PS.

Another team of STF also conducted a raid at Dakhingaon under Dispur PS today and apprehended a drug peddler, Atanu Pathak, hailing from Dakshingaon, besides seizing a bullet motorcycle (AS 01 GB 1568) from his possession. The personnel also recovered a soap box containing suspected heroin weighing 12 grams, a mobile phone, some documents, etc.

