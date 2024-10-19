Assam: Registration of HS first year begins, to continue till Nov 12

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The online registration of HS first students for the 2024-25 academic station began today. The registration process will continue till November 12, 2024.

According to the notification issued by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), the board will receive fees for online registration from the students till November 16, 2024. The fee for a student is Rs 200: Rs 150 as registration fee and Rs 50 as enrolment fee. If the student is a migrated one, he or she will have to pay an eligibility fee of Rs 300. If a student is appearing in the examination after a gap of over three years, he or she will have to pay a gap fee of Rs 300.

The ASSEB has requested the principals of all permitted and recognised institutions under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to allow registration of only those students who have passed HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) or any equivalent examination from the board recognised by AHSEC and COBSE (Council of Boards of School Education) in India.

The students who migrated from other boards have to submit migration certificates.

A student can appear for examination only in the subjects given as per his or her registration data.

Also Read: Guwahati: Coordination of Bank Pensioners and Retirees' Organisation stage protest at Chachal

Also Watch;