Guwahati: Chandmari Police Arrests Man for Stealing Iron Rods from Construction Site

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A Chandmari Police Station team has successfully apprehended an individual accused of stealing iron rods from a construction site. Md. Ramjan Ali, a 40-year-old resident of Bilasipara, was arrested for the crime. The theft occurred at a construction site located on MRD Road in Bamunimaidam. The police team recovered one autorickshaw (AS01RC4167) and several stolen iron rods from Md. Ramjan Ali’s possession. The Chandmari Police made the recovered stolen goods be returned to their rightful owner. Legal action has been initiated against Md. Ramjan Ali.

